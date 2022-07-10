Home WORLD NEWS Photos: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha
WORLD NEWS

Photos: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha

by News
Published On 10 Jul 2022

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, a religious holiday which in Arabic means the “festival of the sacrifice”.

The festival marks the end of Hajj, the five-day pilgrimage Muslims undertake to Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia to cleanse the soul of sins and instil a sense of equality and brotherhood.

Eid al-Adha commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The belief holds that God stayed his hand, sparing the boy and placing a ram in his place.

The day is marked with the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep or cow, and the distribution of the meat among neighbours, family members and the poor.

