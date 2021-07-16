[photos]-major-general-hussein-ahmed-laid-to-rest

The remains of the former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, late Major General Huseini Ahmed have been laid to rest at Guards Brigade Cemetery Abuja.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening.

The Late Major General was killed on Thursday by unknown gunmen while travelling along the Lokaja-Abuja road.

In his remarks during the funeral rites on Friday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, described the late senior officer as an articulate, dedicated, loyal and highly professional officer in the discharge of his duties.

He eulougised the senior officer for his sterling qualities and immeasurable contributions to the Nigerian Army while he was alive.

Major General Ahmed was born on February 16, 1968 in Maiduguri.

He hails from Maiduguri Local Government Area of Borno State, attended Yelwa Comprehensive Secondary School Makurdi, where he obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate of Education and later gained admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1988.

He was granted Regular Combatant Commission on 25 September 1993 as a member of 40 Regular Course in the rank of Second Lieutenant. From the Military Police Corps, he rose to the rank of Major General before his unfortunate demise.

Late Major General Ahmed held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and Defence Studies, as well as a Master Degree in Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was one time the Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army and until his death he was the Director Veteran Affairs at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

The late senior officer attended several courses including Young Officers’ Course Infantry, both Junior and Senior Staff Courses at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji and National Defence College among others.

In recognition of his meritorious services to the nation, late Major General Huseini Ahmed was honoured with several awards and medals including the Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Field Command Medal and Fellow Defence College among others.

The burial ceremony had in attendance, the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, representatives of other Service Chiefs, representatives of the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Heads of Security Agencies, Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, Field Commanders, Senior Officers both serving and retired, members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, the deceased senior officers immediate family members, friends and sympathisers among others.