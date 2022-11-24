Home NEWS Photos: Giroud equals record as holders France beat Australia 4-1
NEWS

Photos: Giroud equals record as holders France beat Australia 4-1

by News
0 views
Photos: Giroud equals record as holders France beat Australia 4-1

Published On 22 Nov 2src2222 Nov 2src22

Olivier Giroud netted twice to become France’s joint record scorer as they fought back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence with a 4-1 win in Group D on Tuesday, which silenced talk of a holders’ curse.

Australia had taken a stunning lead at Al Janoub Stadium when Craig Goodwin applied a super finish to Mathew Leckie’s cross after nine minutes, but France levelled when Adrien Rabiot headed home and Giroud’s tap-in gave them the halftime lead.

Kylian Mbappe’s glancing header in the 68th minute was followed by Giroud’s 51st international goal three minutes later, drawing him level with Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top marksman.

French coach Didier Deschamps’s side, who lead Group D after rivals Denmark and Tunisia drew src-src earlier on Tuesday, ended a run of poor starts for World Cup holders after the previous three – Italy, Spain and Germany – all failed to win their openers.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The rise of Mohammed Kudus, pride of Nima...

AI robot Kashef with today’s World Cup 2022...

Nigeria launches new banknotes to help curb corruption

Will Republicans cut US aid for Ukraine?

Turkish air attacks on Syria threaten US personnel:...

World Cup 2022 key events: Historic Saudi win...

Ukraine raids 1,000 year old Russia-backed Kyiv monastery

FTX was run as a ‘personal fiefdom’ of...

Biden urged to rethink Ukraine’s request for Gray...

Uvalde police chief who delayed during school shooting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.