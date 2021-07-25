Home ENTERTAINMENT Photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Her 52nd Birthday Party – E! Online
Photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Her 52nd Birthday Party – E! Online

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Happy Birthday, J.Lo

The two party at her 52nd birthday bash at L’Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France on July 24, 2021.

Happy Couple

The two are all smiles at her party at her 52nd birthday bash.

Let There Be Light

The couple hold sparklers at their table.

Ben Documents the Moment

The actor films the party on his iPhone.

Guest of Honor

J.Lo sits with Ben and a friend at a private table.

Getting Cozy

The two cuddle up at their table.

Happy Birthday Girl

J.Lo is all smiles as she cozies up to Ben

