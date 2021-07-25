ENTERTAINMENT Photos from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Her 52nd Birthday Party – E! Online by Bioreports July 25, 2021 written by Bioreports July 25, 2021 1 / 7 Philippe Shangti Happy Birthday, J.Lo The two party at her 52nd birthday bash at L’Opera restaurant in St Tropez, France on July 24, 2021. 2 / 7 Philippe Shangti Happy Couple The two are all smiles at her party at her 52nd birthday bash. 3 / 7 Philippe Shangti Let There Be Light The couple hold sparklers at their table. 4 / 7 Philippe Shangti Ben Documents the Moment The actor films the party on his iPhone. 5 / 7 @doctorcampos vía @mediaconceptspr Guest of Honor J.Lo sits with Ben and a friend at a private table. 6 / 7 @doctorcampos vía @mediaconceptspr Getting Cozy The two cuddle up at their table. 7 / 7 Instagram / rebel_neda Happy Birthday Girl J.Lo is all smiles as she cozies up to Ben 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post Lucifer season 6: What is the release date on Netflix? – MARCA.com next post 16 Famous People Who Mentored Their Fellow Celebrities – BuzzFeed You may also like ‘Jungle Cruise’ premiere aims to capture early Disneyland... July 25, 2021 Ryan Dorsey pens touching tribute to Naya Rivera... July 25, 2021 Are There Real Soccer Players in ‘Ted Lasso’?... July 25, 2021 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline –... July 25, 2021 Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer marries billionaire... July 25, 2021 Emmy Rossum Shared The First Photo Of Her... July 25, 2021 Dave Mustaine Confirms New Megadeth LP Name, Teases... July 25, 2021 16 Famous People Who Mentored Their Fellow Celebrities... July 25, 2021 Lucifer season 6: What is the release date... July 25, 2021 Comedienne/actress, Etinosa, acquires a home in Lagos July 25, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply