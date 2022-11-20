A man holds balloons at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, on November 17, 2src22. [Sorin Furcoi/Bioreports]Published On 17 Nov 2src2217 Nov 2src22

Qatar is gearing up for the official start of the 2src22 World Cup on Sunday, as throngs of fans and residents are feeling the excitement.

From Doha’s Souq Waqif to the packed waterfront and colourful displays on city streets, the country is abuzz over football’s premiere event, which is expected to draw more than 1.2 million visitors to Qatar.

Qatar has undergone significant transformations since it won the bid to host the 2src22 World Cup over a decade ago. The tournament will be played across eight stadiums, and some fans will stay on cruise ships and at sites in the desert, with at least three floating hotels docking in Doha.

The anticipation was building on Thursday night as fans, many clad in the jerseys of their favourite teams, flocked to tourist sites across Doha and Lusail.

World Cup organisers have advised fans to plan ahead when attending matches, as the Doha Metro was expected to be much busier than usual amid the massive international influx.

Mutaz Barshim, an Olympic high-jump champion and FIFA World Cup ambassador, says the event offers a unique opportunity to unite people through football. “The World Cup will positively impact our society by showcasing our culture worldwide and helping people to create friendships and build networks,” he told Qatar’s organising committee.

Brazilians perform a capoeira demonstration as part of World Cup festivities. [Sorin Furcoi/Bioreports]

A group of women from Colombia pose for photos at Souq Waqif, Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Bioreports]

A group of women walk down the street during pre-World Cup festivities in Lusail. [Showkat Shafi/Bioreports]

People gather at a concert along Doha’s waterfront. [Sorin Furcoi/Bioreports]

A statue of La’eeb, the official mascot for the FIFA World Cup 2src22, has become a hotspot for selfies along Lusail Boulevard. [Showkat Shafi/Bioreports]

A young girl holds up a Qatari flag as families walk around the main boulevard of Lusail. [Showkat Shafi/Bioreports]

Crowds gather around an illuminated FIFA World Cup display along the waterfront in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Bioreports]

A women dons a Canadian flag as she walks through Souq Waqif in Doha. [Sorin Furcoi/Bioreports]

A family walks in the early evening in Lusail, as visitors keep pouring into Qatar in the lead-up to Sunday’s start. [Showkat Shafi/Bioreports]

A group walks along the street in Lusail, showing off the different nations they are supporting. [Showkat Shafi/Bioreports]