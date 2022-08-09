Home Uncategorized Photos: Familiar faces as Kenyans vote for a new president
Photos: Familiar faces as Kenyans vote for a new president

People line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School in Kajiado County, Nairobi, Kenya

People line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School in Kajiado County, Nairobi, Kenya. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Published On 9 Aug 2022

Kenyans have started voting in presidential and parliamentary elections, but many citizens desperate for relief from spiking food prices and deep-rooted corruption have little confidence the next government will deliver change.

Large numbers of young people have not registered to vote in the elections on Tuesday, electoral commission figures show. Many say they are frustrated by widening inequality and an entrenched political system overseen by the same old elite.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is stepping down from the helm of East Africa’s economic powerhouse after reaching the end of his two-term limit.

The main candidates vying to replace him are far from new faces. William Ruto, 55, has been Kenyatta’s deputy for the past nine years, though the two men have fallen out.

Raila Odinga, 77, is a veteran opposition leader who, this time around, has won Kenyatta’s endorsement.

Many outsiders are closely watching the elections for the president, parliament and local authorities. Kenya is a stable nation in a volatile region, a close Western ally that hosts regional headquarters for Alphabet Inc, Visa inc and other international groups.

In some polling stations in the capital, Nairobi, Garissa, and Naivasha, lines were shorter than in previous elections, although it was unclear if voting would pick up later. Total turnout in the last election was near 80 percent.

Kenya election

A Kenyan woman casts her ballot at a polling station at St Stephen School in the informal settlement of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. [Luis Tato/bioreports]

Kenya election

Voters queue to cast their ballots in Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]

Kenya election

A police truck patrols as voters queue to cast their ballot in Mashimoni village, Kibera. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Kenya election

Maasai men wait to vote at the Nailare Primary School polling station in Kilgoris. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/bioreports]

Kenya election

People line up to vote at the Oltepesi Primary School, Kajiado County. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Kenya election

Voters queue at the MV Patel hall polling station in Eldoret. [Simon Maina/bioreports]

A woman casts her ballot at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi

A woman casts her ballot at the Kibera primary school in Nairobi. [Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP Photo]

Kenya election

Maasai women walk towards the Oltepesi Primary School polling station in Kajiado County. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Kenya election

A woman marks her ballot paper in a voting booth at a polling station in Kisumu. [Brian Ongoro/bioreports]
