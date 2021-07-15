photos:-deadly-floods-ravage-germany,-other-parts-of-western-europe

More than 45 people are dead and dozens of others missing in Germany and Belgium, as heavy floods ravage Western Europe.
Torrential rain has triggered flash floods in the region, turning streets into rivers that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.
“I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday in Washington, D.C., where she was due to take part in a bilateral meeting with President Biden at White House.
“We still don’t know the number,” Merkel said of the death toll. “But it will be many.”
According to Agence France-Presse, at least 45 people have died in Germany, and at least four in Belgium. Parts of France and Luxembourg have also experienced severe flooding, although no deaths were reported.
Meanwhile, the European Union is rolling out a plan to tackle climate change, setting ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets for its 27 member countries.
Photographers captured dramatic images of the floodwaters as they raged through small villages, causing catastrophic damage and reducing some buildings to rubble.
