PHOTOS: Construction Begins on Rumored Donkey Kong Expansion for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan – wdwnt.com

Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan on March 18, and construction on a Donkey Kong-themed expansion for the land is already underway. Thanks to Twitter users @PUSJJJJ and @Hibirobo_Disney, we can give you a look at the progress.

In photos from early July from @Hibirobo_Disney, the beginnings of a structure can be seen just beyond Hogwarts Castle. The current Super Nintendo World is to the left of the castle, and the new structure is just to the right of the turrets.

In closeups, we can see a large structure of steel beams rising.

For perspective, here is the end of the flat forest background between The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

In the photo above from @PUSJJJJ on July 17, we can see that same edge of the background peeking out behind the two scrim-covered steel structures.

The two structures are likely related to the same project, which is rumored to be a Donkey Kong-themed attraction.

View the original Tweets below.

Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the future, though the lands are likely not identical. For the latest construction update from Universal Studios Hollywood, click here.

