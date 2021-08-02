Home WORLD NEWS PHOTOS: Construction Begins on Rumored Donkey Kong Expansion for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan – wdwnt.com
WORLD NEWS

PHOTOS: Construction Begins on Rumored Donkey Kong Expansion for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan – wdwnt.com

by admin
written by admin
photos:-construction-begins-on-rumored-donkey-kong-expansion-for-super-nintendo-world-at-universal-studios-japan-–-wdwnt.com

Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Japan on March 18, and construction on a Donkey Kong-themed expansion for the land is already underway. Thanks to Twitter users @PUSJJJJ and @Hibirobo_Disney, we can give you a look at the progress.

usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-4-9261486

In photos from early July from @Hibirobo_Disney, the beginnings of a structure can be seen just beyond Hogwarts Castle. The current Super Nintendo World is to the left of the castle, and the new structure is just to the right of the turrets.

usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-6-9335632
usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-5-5401098

In closeups, we can see a large structure of steel beams rising.

usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-7-4238450

For perspective, here is the end of the flat forest background between The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-9320078

In the photo above from @PUSJJJJ on July 17, we can see that same edge of the background peeking out behind the two scrim-covered steel structures.

usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-1-6557380

The two structures are likely related to the same project, which is rumored to be a Donkey Kong-themed attraction.

usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-2-7795526
usj-super-nintendo-world-donkey-kong-3-5427297

View the original Tweets below.

Super Nintendo World will be coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the future, though the lands are likely not identical. For the latest construction update from Universal Studios Hollywood, click here.

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘A one-man scam Pac’: Trump’s money hustling tricks...

Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown,...

Authorities are investigating after four people died in...

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s historic 100m hurdles victory (With Replays)...

Kings of CONCACAF again! Young USMNT defies all...

NBA Free Agency: Dates, times; Lonzo Ball, Kyle...

Senate finishing crafting $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal,...

Lenny Kravitz’s birthday message to Jason Momoa sparks...

Man who allegedly drove into cyclists in US...

Beloved US soap opera actor Jay Pickett dies...

Leave a Reply