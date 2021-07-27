photos:-buhari-in-london-for-medical-check-up,-education-summit

President Muhammadu Buhari with Nigeria High Commissioner to London, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola; the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex, Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, and Mr David Pearey, shortly after he arrived in the United Kingdom.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday departed Nigeria for the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

After the event, he would spend a few days in the United Kingdom for an earlier scheduled medical check-up, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had disclosed in a statement.

The President’s aircraft departed Abuja on Monday evening and arrived in London hours later, where the summit is scheduled to take place.

He was welcomed by the Nigeria High Commissioner to London, Ambassador Sarafa Ishola, as well as the Lord Lieutenant of Sussex, Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, and Mr David Pearey, among others.

According to Adesina, the summit will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

It is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries, through the exchange of best practices.

The event will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

President Buhari, his media adviser noted, was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai.

Highpoints of the President’s departure and arrival are captured in the photos below: