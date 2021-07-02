photos:-arms,-ammunition-dss-recovered-from-sunday-igboho’s-house

Nigerian forces raided the home of Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho in the wee hours of Thursday.

The joint operation was carried out by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

The operatives invaded Igboho’s residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, two days before the planned Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos.

Two aides of the agitator were gunned down; twelve males and one female were arrested.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya in a statement Thursday night, announced that several arms were found.

The weapons include 7 AK-47 assault rifles, 3 pump action guns, 30 AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Others are 5 cutlasses, 1 jack knife, 1 pen knife, 2 pistol holsters, 1 binoculars, 5 cartridges and 3 voodoo charm jackets/traditional body armour.

Igboho has gone into hiding but the DSS isn’t giving up. The agency has declared him wanted and advised that he turn himself in to the nearest security agency.

“Igboho may run as far as he can, he may hide as long as he wants, he might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans.

“Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will surely fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady”, Afunanya added.

Photos of the firearms recovered from Igboho’s house below: