photos-and-videos-from-the-night-of-tribute-held-for-late-actress-ada-ameh-by-‘the-johnsons’-show

Popular TV sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’, held a night of tribute event in honour of one of their own, late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh.

It would be recalled that the 48-year-old actress, fondly known as ‘Emu’ in the hit TV series, slumped and died in Warri, Delta state, on Sunday, July 17.

To honour her memory, the cast and crew of the show hosted a candle night procession at the Freedom Park in Lagos state on Thursday, August 18.

Some of the Nollywood stars who attended the event includes, Charles Inojie, Susan Pwajok, Seun Osigbesan, and others.

They all wore customized T-shirts with ‘Forever in our hearts’ and ‘Adieu Emuakpor’ inscribed on them.

Photos and videos from the night of tribute has been shared online. See below,

Meanwhile, the family of late Nollywood star, Ada Ameh, has released her funeral arrangements.

According to the obituary released, the burial activities will begin with a novelty match and a candlelight service on August 19 in Lagos, where the actress lived most of her life.

On Thursday, August 25, there will be a candlelight service at Saint Mary’s Primary School, Ogobia, in Benue State. The funeral service and interment will follow at her father’s compound in the Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.