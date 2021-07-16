Home NEWS Photonews: General Hassan Ahmed’s burial in Abuja
NEWSNews Africa

Photonews: General Hassan Ahmed’s burial in Abuja

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
photonews:-general-hassan-ahmed’s-burial-in-abuja

Major General Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, was buried on Friday in Abuja.

The body of the senior officer was interred at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery in the nation’s capital.

bioreports first reported his assassination Thursday night. He was returning from Okene.

Ahmed was ambushed, at a bad section of the road, around the Abaji area of Abuja between 7 and 8pm.

The attackers kidnapped General Ahmed’s sister, Safina. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya recently appointed the deceased as a Director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Europe floods: 118 dead as search, rescue operations...

Akwa Ibom: Court sentences two ex-police officers, three...

INEC postpones physical registration of voters, announces new...

Nigerian Idol: Bayelsa govt takes over education of...

I pray you’ll be well succeeded, Obasanjo tells...

Electoral bill: HURIWA hints on nationwide protest, says...

Court dismisses N1.4bn corruption charges against ex-NBA President,...

Recruitment: NSCDC announces date, venue for final screening

Stella Oduah: Why I was absent during voting...

2023: Northern lawmakers back Bello for Presidency –...

Leave a Reply