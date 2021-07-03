Home NEWS Photographer’s images raise awareness of modern-day slavery
NEWSNews America

Photographer’s images raise awareness of modern-day slavery

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
photographer’s-images-raise-awareness-of-modern-day-slavery

    JUST WATCHED

    Photographer’s images raise awareness of modern-day slavery

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine talks about the images she captured of forced child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta.

Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

Photographer’s images raise awareness of modern-day slavery

Richard Branson: ‘Really doesn’t matter’ if I beat Jeff Bezos to space

John Oliver exposes loophole in US health care system that targets evangelicals

Chinese National Space Administration releases new images and videos of Tianwen-1's landing and exploration on Mars

See videos from China’s Mars rover

Watch the new Ford Bronco go way off road

See Ferrari’s new plug-in hybrid

Watch Conan O’Brien smoke weed on-air

Stelter: Fox News host isn’t doing opinion, he’s spouting poison

Carl’s Jr. thinks its chicken sandwich is so hot, they put it on OnlyFans

LA Times’ strategy: Be a media platform, not just a newspaper

Wedding planner: There’s panic-booking happening right now

US-Burmese journalist Nathan Maung tells CNN of torture and conditions in Myanmar's notorious Insein prison after he was detained for spreading

‘They kick us, they beat us’: Journalist on torture inside prison

Conan O’Brien says goodbye to late night

Watch Yellen warn Congress: This could have ‘catastrophic economic consequences’

Cyclists take a look at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. France is back in business as a tourist destination after opening its borders Wednesday to foreign visitors who are inoculated against the coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Union's medicines agency. France's acceptance of only the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines means that tourism is still barred for would-be visitors from China and other countries that use other vaccines. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

European tourism plummets as Delta variant threat continues

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left.

How will the bipartisan infrastructure deal be paid?

guinness world record stacking mms moos pkg vpx_00003605

Good luck breaking this deceptively tough world record

See More

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine talks about the images she captured of forced child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

2 more victims pulled from Surfside collapse site

Massachusetts police standoff with heavily armed men ends...

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran...

This forgotten species thought to be extinct was...

Terrifying video shows landslide sweep through city

Birds get loose inside plane cabin, delay departure

Hurricane Elsa brings strong winds and heavy rain...

‘Complaints are pretty widespread’: Axios editor on VP...

This national park is turning away visitors due...

US leaves main base in Afghanistan as pullout...

Leave a Reply