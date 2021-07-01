Home ENTERTAINMENT Photo shows Nigerian university exam paper directing students to form a question they like and answer it
ENTERTAINMENT

Photo shows Nigerian university exam paper directing students to form a question they like and answer it

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
photo-shows-nigerian-university-exam-paper-directing-students-to-form-a-question-they-like-and-answer-it
Photo Shows Nigerian University Exam Paper Directing Students to Form a Question They Like and Answer it

  • Photo of a Nigerian university examination paper with an unusual instruction to students has emerged online
  • The question paper which is from a federal university directed students to formulate a question of their own choosing and give it an answer they like
  • The said question in the exam which held on Wednesday, June 30 was allotted a total of 5 marks and generated reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Setting unexpected questions for students for examinations seems to be the new trend among Nigerian universities.

While the media expressed surprise some weeks ago at a university question that was centered around an Instagram comedian, another exam paper with weird directive from an institution has emerged.

Reactions as photo emerge of federal university exam question paper asking students to set questions themselves
One of the questions directs that students should ask themselves any question and answer it
Photo Credit: Amadi Thaddeus Ndubuisi

Source: Facebook

A Facebook user identified as Amadi Thaddeus Ndubuisi shared the exam paper from Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

The nature of the question

The exam which was written on Wednesday, June 30 for the 2019/202 rain semester has a question in section 1, sub section C that reads thus:

“Go through this question paper and ask yourself any question you feel you were not asked and answer it.”

The said question which had 5 marks allotted to it sparked reactions on social media.

Brightiyke Brightiyke remarked:

“What we have not seen, doesn’t exist.”

Desmond Samuel said:

“E choke.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian polytechnic ask students about unknown gunmen

Meanwhile, . previously reported that photo of a polytechnic examination question asking students about unknown gunmen had gone viral.

“Unknown gunmen” are words that have become popular in the Nigerian polity and media as insecurity ravages different parts of the nation.

Looking closely at the paper shared by Instablog9ja, the title of the course is citizenship education with the course code GNS 128/132.

It was described as the second-semester exam for national diploma 1 students. Question 16 of the exam asked: “Who are the unknown gunmen?”

It should be noted that . could not independently verify the photo of the question paper as at the time of writing this report.

Source: .

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Photo showing N928k estimated house rent in Asaba...

Bolt driver hailed for returning N396k to a...

God has a hand in it: Popular apostle...

Wetin you no go see for Lagos? Massive...

Funny moment baby chooses mum over dad during...

BBNaija reunion: Prince reveals Ozo, Vee, Nengi and...

Regina Daniels ruins the fun for brother as...

E dey pain: Angela Eguavoen lists 3 categories...

Did your mother give you fresh food while...

Amazon’s much-anticipated epic fantasy TV series The Wheel...

Leave a Reply