photo-showing-n928k-estimated-house-rent-in-asaba-gets-many-angry,-they-say-landlords-are-wicked

A housing agency has stirred conversations online around the expensive house rent situation in Asaba

Sharing an estimated cost of almost a million naira for a bedroom flat, it said that even thieves would complain

Many people thronged the Facebook post’s comment section to share their experiences with Asaba landlords

A house and properties page on Facebook called Asabaproperties has lamented about the high house rent situation in Asaba, Delta state.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 30, the agency said that with the way the situation is, even people who get money through frauds are complaining.

The estimated house rent got people wondering why landlords could be so wicked.

The page, therefore, went ahead to say that even though building materials are expensive now, it still does not explain the outrageous rent in the city.

Sharing a paper that has an estimated rent for a one-bedroom house, it asked if whoever pays the rent could keep up the following year.

On the paper, the basic rent is N600,000 while a caution fee is pegged at N100,0000. Agreement and agency fees are N60,000 each. A high service charge of N108,000 is also demanded.

In total, to get the apartment, a prospective occupant would have to pay N928,000. People who live in Asaba said the rent in the city is indeed on the high side.

Chukwuma Obasi Oji said:

“I don dey plan park to Asaba from Onitsha for 3 years now, i may never leave Onitsha to Asaba. Haba this is outrageous.”

Isioma Stella said:

“Thank God you’re voicing out now. Yahoo landlords. After they will say they want a responsible civil servant and not yahoo boy.”

Ndidi Deborah asked:

“This has become something else in this Asaba. Can’t the Government regulate it?”

Shallom N Klodins Odibeze said:

“Hunger want to finish me in this Asaba haba Asaba landlord fear God na.”

Chinwe Goldie said:

“Thank God for our landlord that stays in abroad, we re still paying 550,000 in 3 bedrooms duplex.”

Chukwudi Udeh said:

“If nobody pay …they will be forced to reduce it or leave it empty like that…Mad ppl.”

Éçhíwá Máwáá said:

“I go use that money go village and buy two plot of land.”

Olakunle Taiwo said:

“928k for room and parlor selfcon ahhh almost a million….the landlord and the agent no go make heaven.”

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that an apartment of one bedroom in Abuja which the rent price goes for N1.6 million got people talking about its design on social media.

Posting snaps of the house, a handle @comfortzone23 said the basic rent for the house is N800,000 but the first payment is that much because the cost of everything in the house is included.

It also revealed that whoever pays the rent takes possession of the items as the first owner who bought them brand new is relocating abroad.

