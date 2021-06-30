[PHOTO] ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie — Which Cast Members Are Returning? – TVLine

Ray Donovan fans — closure is coming.

Production on Showtime’s feature-length Ray Donovan movie — which picks up where that Season 7 cliffhanger left off — is officially underway in New York, leading man Liev Schreiber confirmed via social media on Tuesday.

“I will mis this particular gaggle of actors very, very much,” Schreiber wrote beneath an on-set photo that featured him and returning co-stars Kerris Dorsey (Bridget), Dash Mihok (Bunchy), Pooch Hall (Daryl) and Eddie Marsan (Terry).

Not pictured but also back for the film is Jon Voight, who plays Mickey Donovan, the father of Schreiber’s titular character. Meanwhile, Twin Peaks vet David Patrick Kelly is joining the ensemble as an old friend of Mickey’s.

The two-hour continuation will be set in the immediate aftermath of the Season 7 finale, with Mickey on the run and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. Longtime Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander co-wrote the script (with Schreiber) and will also direct.

The series’ surprise cancellation at Showtime in Feb. 2020 — ahead of what was slated to be its eighth and final season — came as a shock not only to fans, but to the show’s cast and crew as well.

“We had no indicator that the show was ending,” Hollander said at the time, adding that a Season 8 was definitely already in the works. “We were behaving creatively as though we were in mid-sentence. And so, there was no sense that this was going to be a completion. This was in no way a series finale.”

Shortly after the plug was pulled, Schreiber hinted at the series’ eventual return (although the Showtime movie was not announced until a year later). “It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that you all have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return,” the actor wrote social media. “What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”