Photo Emerges as 5-Term Senator from Delta, James Manager Kneels Before ex-Gov James Ibori, Nigerians React

One of the longest-serving senators in Nigeria, James Manager, was spotted in a picture kneeling before former Delta governor

Manager, representing Delta South in the Senate, and former governor Ibori are both chieftains of the PDP in the south-south state

Many Nigerians have condemned the senator’s action amid the speculations that it may be connected with 2023 politics

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Delta state – A picture of Senator James Manager (Delta South) kneeling before James Ibori, former Delta governor, has attracted heated reactions on social media.

In the picture, the federal lawmaker is seen wearing an Ankara outfit with a face mask below his chin and his hands folded. Ibori wears a light blue outfit and sits on a dark red couch.

A picture showing Senator James Manager, representing Delta South Senatorial District, kneeling before a former governor James Ibori.

Photo credit: Femi Ogunsanwo

Source: Facebook

. reports that the photo which was shared on Facebook by Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, was originally posted by one Femi Ogunsanwo.

Ogunsanwo’s Facebook profile indicates he is a PhD student of Energy and Power at Cranfield University.

Sharing the picture on his page on Friday, July 23, Ogunsanwo wrote:

“Inset picture has Senator James Manager (Delta South) kneeling in front of James Ibori. A 5-term Senator, elected to the National Assembly since 2003. By 2023, the man would have been in Senate for 20 years.

“That brings me to next question why will a 61 year old man (born July 1960) be kneeling in front of James Ibori who is almost 62 (born August 1959).”

“When James Onanefe Ibori served as Governor of Delta State, James Manager was the State PDP Chairman, even if he wants to become next Governor of Delta State in 2023, is it necessary to kneel down like a “School Boy” in front of the Headmaster which this picture indicate. #justscribblingmythoughts”

Who is Senator James Manager?

Manager was first elected to the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent the Delta South senatorial district in 2003.

He was re-elected as a member of the Red Chamber in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. By 2023 when another election will be conducted, he will have spent 20 years in the National Assembly.

bioreports in a recent report quoted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as referring to Senator Manager as the pioneer chairman of the PDP in Delta state.

Who is James Ibori and what’s his relationship with James Manager?

Ibori served as the Delta state governor from 1999 to 2007.

His political influence waned after being convicted in the United Kingdom for embezzling billions of state funds.

The recovery of some of the public funds looted by him recently generated buzz across the country.

Ibori and Manager are both chieftains of the PDP. There are unconfirmed speculations that he is interested in succeeding Governor Okowa in 2023.

Nigerians react

The picture has drawn heated reactions from Nigerians.

Ayodele Adaramaja commented on Facebook:

“What is the man behind the kneeling senator holding? A plate containing a huge check to be presented to the kingpin or to break kola for prayers to the god of money and power?”

Babájídé Ìbítóyè said:

“Call me arrogant, but I cannot imagine grovelling in the presence of another born of woman like this especially in the sphere of public service. It is this attitude that has made some in leadership feel unaccountable and “untouchable”. I would rather “fall on my sword” ….and go home.”

Ashiru Danliman said:

“That’s how low and cheap our politicians are. You will be shocked to know that most of our politicians do the same to their Godfathers. Very sad and disgraceful.”

Victor Balogun said:

“Nigeria political class is a well organised crime clique headed by political bourgeois in different territories.”

Chris Sesan said:

“So sad bro and don’t be surprise if he’s elected Governor come 2023.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Senator Manager and the NDDC contracts

Meanwhile, as more details continue to come to the public domain on the rot in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Manager recently said he did not benefit from any contract issued by the agency.

Manager who was once a chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs disclosed this while reacting to allegations from the executive director, Projects of the agency, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

Ojougboh had accused the senator of getting contracts from the commission.

Source: .