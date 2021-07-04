phone-snatchers-stab-man-to-death-under-kano-bridge

Some suspected phone snatchers have stabbed to death a staff of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Umar Muhammad on Saturday evening in Kano State.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred under a bridge, which is under construction near the popular Kantin Kwari textile market in the state metropolis,

The eyewitness said he saw a man struggling to free himself amidst a group of thugs who were trying to snatch his phone.

Oyo: Police arrest suspected car snatchers, armed robbers, kidnappers

He added that during the ensuing fight, one of the hoodlums instantly stabbed late Umar on the neck, a situation that prompted people around to scamper for safety, leaving the deceased in the pool of his blood.

“The man slumped on the spot gasping for breath, with blood oozing from the wounded area, while the suspected culprits disappeared into thin air along with the snatched phone,” the eyewitness said.

It was gathered that late Muhammad was rushed to a nearby Police Station by some good Samaritan and Police then rushed late Ahmad, a 50-year old, to Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

Family sources revealed that late Ahmad was declared missing on Sunday morning while a search for his whereabouts found him in a hospital mortuary.

CRUTECH student allegedly stabbed to death by suspected phone snatchers in Cross River

The spokesman of Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident after he contacted the Wambai Police Division in the state.

Mr Kiyawa said the command would not rest until it brings the perpetrators to book.