Phoenix Wright, Miles Edgeworth, And Monika From DDLC Are Getting Nendoroid Figures – Nintendo Life

It only took twenty years, but finally, Phoenix Wright (ace attorney) is getting his own Nendoroid figure. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on the fanfic you read), that spotlight is going to be shared with best friend rival prosecutor Miles Edgeworth, who’s also “coming soon”, according to the GoodSmile Twitter account.

But the fun doesn’t stop there; Monika from Doki Doki Literature Club is also getting a Nendoroid figure, so you can keep her on your desk where she can always see you.

These figures have just been announced, so we don’t know what they look like yet, but if you’re a fan of either games — or you’ve bought Nendoroid figures before — you’re probably already sold. The only information we have from GoodSmile for now is to “stay tuned to our socials”, and that the Ace Attorney boys are being released in celebration of the July 27th launch of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Which ones are you getting? Oh, you want all of them? Okay, but… isn’t your shelf already pretty full? No, no, we’re not judging, it’s just… well, yes, we know they’re different from amiibo, and those poseable figurines were mostly gifts, but… no, no, you’re right, it’s your money and you can spend it however you like. Just let us know in the comments where exactly you’re going to find the space.