Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks picks, predictions: Who wins 2021 NBA Finals? – The Arizona Republic

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are the last two teams standing in the NBA.

Which team will win the 2021 NBA Finals?

TNT’s Charles Barkley shared his thoughts on the series after Milwaukee’s win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night and his pick might surprise some.

Barkley, a former Suns great, is picking the Bucks to win the title.

“If Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is 85 to 90 percent, I’m gonna go with Milwaukee,” he said on the postgame show. “But all my heart and soul is going to be pulling for my Phoenix Suns, I will tell you that.”

Later, Barkley was more emphatic in picking the Bucks, hitting his “guarantee button” and saying: “I’m going with the Milwaukee Bucks!”

That’s probably not going to go over too well with some Suns fans.

They might like Kenny Smith’s prediction, however.

The Inside the NBA analyst explained why he was picking the Suns in the series.

“I’m gonna go with the Phoenix Suns,” Smith said. “I just think that this is their year. They don’t make mistakes. You beat them. There’s two different things. … I don’t know if you can beat the Phoenix Suns.”

Check out these NBA Finals odds, picks and predictions for the NBA playoffs series between the Bucks and Suns.

How do you think the series will play out?

FiveThirtyEight: Suns have a 60% chance of winning NBA Finals

The site gives the Bucks a 40% chance to take home the NBA title in the series.

NBA.com: Bucks will win series vs. Suns in six games

Shaun Powell writes: “Purely from an accomplishment standpoint, the Bucks have the most to lose here. They had the best record in the league the previous two years, then fizzled in the playoffs. Coach Mike Budenholzer has been “fired” multiple times by social media, and he now goes against Monty Williams, a good tactician and motivator. Also, Giannis has those pair of MVP awards and no rings. This should be enough motivation by the Bucks to finally deliver, for the first time since 1971. Again, we are assuming Giannis will be 100 percent. Milwaukee is the better defensive team, brings the best player and the individual matchups are mainly in the Bucks’ favor.”

The Ringer: Suns have a 61% shot at winning the title

The site gives the Bucks a 39% chance to win the championship.

Bet MGM: Suns favored to win NBA title over Bucks

The site gives Phoenix -160 odds (5/8) to win the championship and puts Milwaukee at +135 (27/20) for the title.

PointsBet: Suns at -170 to win series vs. Bucks

The sportsbook puts the Bucks at +145.

William Hill: Suns at -160 to get first championship vs. Bucks

The sportsbook puts the Bucks at +140 in its odds for the title.

