Home Business Phoenix Homes on Track to Break Record This Week as Market Booms
Business

Phoenix Homes on Track to Break Record This Week as Market Booms

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
phoenix-homes-on-track-to-break-record-this-week-as-market-booms

PHOENIX—Once a poster child for the foreclosure crisis, Phoenix’s housing market is booming again, boosted by robust population growth and relative affordability.

Phoenix was a hot market before the pandemic, and it has been a major beneficiary of new remote-work policies, as workers in expensive cities decided to move for cheaper housing.

Even as home prices in Phoenix soar, housing in the area is still cheap compared with many other big cities in the West.

The Phoenix-area median existing-home price was $399,900 in June, up 31.1% from a year earlier, according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service. That’s more than $100,000 below the median home prices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Denver.

“When people come here from Seattle and Portland, they are thrilled at what they can buy,” said Alan Jones, division president for home builder Lennar Corp. “And from California, they go beyond being thrilled.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.S. Set to Push Global Economy Over the...

3 bioreports ETFs That Can Help You Survive...

Armani bounces back from pandemic as sales rise...

Top Wall Street analysts say these stocks are...

Bitcoin ETF may not be approved by SEC...

Bitcoin’s Corporate Diehards Face Earnings Reckoning After Slump...

Outrage as Italy faces multimillion pound damages to...

7 Things to Know Before You Buy Polygon...

The best quotes from FTX and Binance CEO...

WhatsApp CEO calls out Apple regarding NSO malware...

Leave a Reply