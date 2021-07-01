The popular smart lighting brand Philips Hue is planning to launch considerably brighter bulbs and expand its filament range later this year, according to hueblog.com.



Most Philips Hue lights can only reach a maximum brightness of 806 lumens, but the company is planning to launch new standard-size bulbs that offer up to 1,100 lumens of brightness.

Philips Hue is also planning to offer a larger lamp with up to 1,600 lumens in Hue White, Hue White Ambiance, and Hue White and Color Ambiance versions. The larger size of this bulb is necessitated by the need for additional passive cooling measures as the LED produces more heat when emitting more light.

In addition, Philips Hue is seeking to expand its filament range of bulbs by introducing new E27 filament shapes in the White Ambiance range, with a maximum brightness of 550 lumens. There will also be a brand new E14 Hue White filament bulb for the European market, which will become the smallest filament lamp in the range.



According to hueblog.com, the new products will be officially unveiled at the end of August or the beginning of September.

Elsewhere, the company is said to be exploring new Hue products with its Gradient lighting technology. This enables the output of several colors simultaneously and has so far only been available with its Gradient Lightstrip.