Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 96 People Aboard – The New York Times

MANILA — A Philippine Air Force plane with 96 soldiers and crew members aboard crashed on the southern island of Jolo on Sunday, officials said. At least 29 people were killed, and it was feared that the toll would climb.

The head of the Philippine armed forces, Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, said the plane missed a runway while trying to land and crashed near a village called Bangkal in the town of Patikul, a stronghold of the militant group known as Abu Sayyaf.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, the Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said that 50 people had been hospitalized, and that “29 bodies were already recovered from the incident site.”

“We remain to be hopeful that we could find more survivors,” General Gonzales said in a statement. “Our search and rescue is still ongoing, with 17 personnel unaccounted.”