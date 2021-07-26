philip-morris-wants-cigarettes-banned-in-the-uk-by-2030

The remarks come amid dwindling smoker numbers in the United Kingdom — where cigarettes have been sold in plain packaging since 2016 — and a broader push by the UK government to reduce the prevalence of smoking.

Many investors have already stripped tobacco from their portfolios, and a growing number of financial institutions have pledged to implement tobacco-free policies.

Philip Morris International (PM) CEO Jacek Olczak told the Sunday Telegraph that the UK government should treat cigarettes like gasoline powered cars, the sale of which is due to be banned from 2030.

The company added in a statement Monday that it “can see a world without cigarettes.”