Home SPORTS Phil Mickelson had the funniest coaching point for Tom Brady at 3 a.m. ahead of The Match
SPORTS

Phil Mickelson had the funniest coaching point for Tom Brady at 3 a.m. ahead of The Match

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
phil-mickelson-had-the-funniest-coaching-point-for-tom-brady-at-3-am.-ahead-of-the-match

Phil Mickelson was in coaching mode ahead of The Match, an exhibition golf match that pairs Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Apparently, Mickelson was so inspired to get Brady pumped for their round that he sent the quarterback a video at 3 a.m.

The message was simple: “You’ve got to hit bombs.”

Even though Mickelson and Brady are likely to see DeChambeau, the longest driver on the PGA Tour, smash the ball further, it doesn’t mean Mickelson won’t try to … well, hit bombs.

Full disclosure: it’s possible Brady is messing around. Mickelson originally posted a lengthier version of this video before winning at The Masters. So Brady’s social media team might have just cut it up. But, hey, maybe Mickelson did, in fact, send it to Brady, like the quarterback claims.

The quality of golf may be pretty low, but the entertainment value will be very high.

List

Patriots’ 90-man roster by jersey number, from Cam Newton to Byron Cowart

View 81 items

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Atlanta Motor Speedway to repave and raise banking...

‘Has it ever come home?’: Denmark’s Schmeichel takes...

ESPN announces Malika Andrews will replace Rachel Nichols...

Cycling-Cavendish closes on Merckx’s Tour stage win record

NBA rumors: Daryl Morey’s NFT buy sparks Ben...

Former Royals outfielder Brett Phillips made his pitching...

J.T. Tuimoloau just committed to Ohio State days...

Matiss Kivlenieks: Hockey player killed by fireworks was...

It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s future...

Rio Ferdinand reveals name of Liverpool player who...

Leave a Reply