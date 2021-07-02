-
Motley Fool
Apple Could Become Google’s Biggest Cloud Customer
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google compete against each other in mobile operating systems, smartphones, smart speakers, streaming media services, digital payments, and other growing markets. Five years ago, Apple signed a deal with Google Cloud to host some of its iCloud services. The details weren’t disclosed, but it was considered a loss for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, which previously hosted most of Apple’s iCloud services.
Reuters
Qualcomm’s new CEO eyes dominance in the laptop markets
Qualcomm Inc’s new chief thinks that by next year his company will have just the chip for laptop makers wondering how they can compete with Apple Inc, which last year introduced laptops using a custom-designed central processor chip that boasts longer battery life. Longtime processor suppliers Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have no chips as energy efficient as Apple’s. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told Reuters on Thursday he believes his company can have the best chip on the market, with help from a team of chip architects who formerly worked on the Apple chip but now work at Qualcomm. In his first interview since taking the top job at San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, Amon also said the company is also counting on revenue growth from China to power its core smartphone chip business despite political tensions.
Benzinga
Amazon Eyeing ‘Rebel Alliance’ With Dropbox, Slack To Challenge Microsoft: Insider
Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in discussion with other companies regarding a “Rebel Alliance” to challenge Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) work-productivity application market dominance, Insider reports. What Happened: Amazon aims to partner with software makers to offer a bundle of business apps for a single price. Corporate customers would buy the package with other features like single sign-on and unified billing through the Amazon Web Services cloud platform. Amazon discussed the bundle w
Bloomberg
FBI Muscles Up Against Hackers With Breaches Going ‘Bananas’
(Bloomberg) — For the last several years, FBI agents debated turning the tables on hackers by remotely accessing breached computer networks and booting out the attackers caught in mid-hack.They got their chance earlier this year after state-backed Chinese hackers compromised thousands of private Microsoft Exchange email servers. In response, an FBI special agent petitioned a Houston federal judge on April 9 for authorization to remotely access hundreds of hacking victims’ computer networks and
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why Adobe Stock Is Dirt Cheap Right Now
When it comes to tech, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) isn’t exactly the most exciting name. The old software firm is exhibiting many characteristics of a value stock: Its core proficiencies (document editing and creative software) are far from a high-growth industry, and revenue is steady and predictable. As boring as Adobe is as a business, though, the returns are far from dull.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy This Hot Growth Stock
Whenever I buy a stock, I first make a list of reasons I think that stock can beat the market. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is up 740% over the last 3 years. Here are three reasons The Trade Desk is still a buy.
Reuters
Porsche recalls flagship electric model Taycan over software issue
Luxury sports carmaker Porsche AG must recall 43,000 of its electric Taycan cars over faulty software that can cause the battery-powered engine to suddenly shut down, it said on Friday. The recall affects all Taycan vehicles produced and delivered by June, the company said, adding the cars would receive a software update to fix the issue. Porsche executive Klaus Rechberger told journalists the problem had been observed in around 130 cars, adding no accidents were known to have happened as a result.
Bloomberg
Google and Microsoft End Their Five-Year Cease-Fire
(Bloomberg) — Microsoft and Google have decided to stop playing nice. The two tech giants recently ended a years-long truce during which they agreed not to aim their substantial lobbying firepower against each other. With regulators around the world threatening to impose limits on the power of the biggest technology companies, the two rivals — which compete in web search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence — are now free to step up behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts and public complain
Yahoo Finance
IBM lands hybrid cloud deal with telcos
IBM has inked hybrid cloud deals with global telecommunication giants, Verizon and Spain’s Telefonica, as the company that created the personal computer aims to build out 5G and edge networks.
Motley Fool
Spotify Just Acquired Podz: Here’s What Shareholders Need to Know
Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the world’s largest audio streaming platform, recently announced that the company is acquiring a small New York City-based podcast discovery tool called Podz. What is Podz? Before considering any possible synergies and benefits from the acquisition, it’s probably best to understand what Podz actually does.
Benzinga
As Jails Move More Prisoners to Electronic Monitoring Options, Israeli-Based Technology Company Supercom Sees Steady Growth
By Mark Gilman A combination of prison reform, cost-cutting measures and a global pandemic have put Tel Aviv, Israel-based Supercom in the right place at the right time to unveil its suite of smart devices designed to track prisoners under house arrest. As prison systems and the governments that run them look for ways to reduce prison populations and cut budgets, global technology security company Supercom has introduced proprietary, secure Internet of Things (IoT) tracking technology, which the
Benzinga
Elon Musk is Sending Baby Doge to Space – Floki is Going to Need a New Friend to Play With
Just when you thought the doggy-themed crypto craze was over, Elon Musk is back on Twitter sending small cap meme coins to space. This morning, it’s Baby Doge Coin. Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,Baby Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021 Baby Doge Coin is a new crypto currency created by the Dogecoin community. According to the website, “Baby Doge Coin has learned a few new tricks and lessons from his meme father, Dog
Insider Monkey
Top 20 Internet Companies in India
