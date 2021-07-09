pfizer-to-seek-authorization-for-3rd-vaccine-dose;-shots-still-protect

-
Yahoo News Video
Ending the war in Afghanistan: Yahoo News Explains
America’s longest war is ending. On Thursday, President Biden announced, “Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st.” Over two decades, more than 775,000 U.S. service members were deployed to Afghanistan as part of operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. More than 2,300 personnel have been killed in action, with over 20,000 wounded. Yahoo News National Security Correspondent Zach Dorfman explains how the war evolved over the years — and what is expected to happen when the U.S. leaves for good.
-
Refinery29
Pfizer Is Rushing A New Booster Shot, But Some Experts Are Skeptical
On Thursday, Pfizer announced that it is developing a coronavirus “booster” shot to specifically target the delta variant of COVID-19. To date, delta has spread to nearly 100 countries. The company, along with BioTech, is set to begin clinical trials of the third vaccine shot in August, according to a report from The bioreports. If approved, the booster would be given six months after the second COVID vaccination shot. While the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is over 90% effective against the coron
-
Reuters
Public Health England says Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines effective in high-risk groups
Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines were effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in high risk groups, citing a preprint study based on 1 million vulnerable people. Overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease in risk groups was around 60% after one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech with little difference by age, PHE said.
-
Yahoo Finance Video
Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot, Equinox merger talks over, Shonda Rhimes expands Netflix deal
Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines, including: Pfizer in the development stages to produce a booster shot to fight the COVID-19 Delta variant, the FDA dramatically narrowing recommended usage guidelines for Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, Shonda Rhimes agreeing to a new multiyear deal with Netflix, and Equinox’s merger talks with a Chamath Palihapitiya-backed SPAC falling apart.
-
The Telegraph
Two vaccine doses give strong Covid protection in high-risk groups
Two vaccine doses are as effective at preventing Covid in those with high-risk health conditions as they are in everyone else, Public Health England (PHE) research suggests. However, the study found that those who are immunosuppressed had almost no protection after just one dose. Health officials said the data from a study of one million people in at-risk groups, such as those undergoing chemotherapy and sufferers of chronic heart disease, showed how vital it was that the vulnerable had both dos
-
Yahoo Sports Videos
Betting: MLB | July 9
Jared Quay previews betting odds for MLB games on Friday July 9.
-
Yahoo Entertainment
‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa prefers extreme sports over the gym to prep for big action roles
On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live NBA Finals pre-game special, actor Jason Momoa called in from Canada where he is finishing up production on season two of his TV show, See. And he admitted that the preferred workouts he uses to look like the action star that he is, surprisingly, do not involve him going to a gym. Momoa is heading off to shoot the Aquaman sequel soon, so guest host Anthony Anderson asked what he does to look the way that he does. “I like doing rock climbing and surfing, and there’s no surf up here,” Momoa said, referring to Canada. “So I just — I do when the time’s right but it’s just — I’ve been fighting so much and working hard. I’ll get it together. I promise.”
-
Reuters
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorise a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker’s top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of re-infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Pfizer’s own data from the United States showed an erosion of the vaccine’s efficacy after six months against the variants circulating there in the spring.
-
Reuters
‘Desirable’ for S.Korea president to visit Japan during Olympics amid disputes
It would be desirable for South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Japan and meet its leaders during the Olympics, South Korea’s sports minister said on Friday, after the Japanese leader suggested it was up to South Korea to mend ties. No decision has been made on whether Moon will travel to Tokyo for the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but it could not be ruled out, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, Hwang Hee, told reporters. Relations between the two U.S. allies have been soured for generations by historical tensions, in particular over disputed islands and compensation for people forced work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.
-
Associated Press
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections. Two doses of most vaccines are critical to develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus, not just the delta variant — and most of the world still is desperate to get those initial protective doses as the pandemic continues to rage.
-
-
Washington Examiner
Of ice and men
Liam Neeson’s latest turns B-movie gold into a frozen handful of slush.