pfizer-to-seek-authorization-for-3rd-vaccine-dose;-shots-still-protect

Yahoo Entertainment

‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa prefers extreme sports over the gym to prep for big action roles

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live NBA Finals pre-game special, actor Jason Momoa called in from Canada where he is finishing up production on season two of his TV show, See. And he admitted that the preferred workouts he uses to look like the action star that he is, surprisingly, do not involve him going to a gym. Momoa is heading off to shoot the Aquaman sequel soon, so guest host Anthony Anderson asked what he does to look the way that he does. “I like doing rock climbing and surfing, and there’s no surf up here,” Momoa said, referring to Canada. “So I just — I do when the time’s right but it’s just — I’ve been fighting so much and working hard. I’ll get it together. I promise.”