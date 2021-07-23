- Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine triggers stronger antibody levels with longer gap between shots – study Seeking Alpha
- Covid vaccine: Eight-week gap seen as sweet spot for Pfizer jab antibodies BBC News
- 8 weeks between shots is the ‘sweet spot’ for giving Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, UK researchers say Business Insider
- Spacing Pfizer COVID shots boosts antibody levels after initial drop -study Yahoo Finance
- UK scientists back Covid boosters as study finds post-jab falls in antibodies The Guardian
- View Full Coverage on Google News