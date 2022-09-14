Peter Obi Will Not Disappoint Nigerians, He Is The Right Leader – Afenifere

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the head of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization Afenifere, has backed Peter Obi for president of the Labour Party.Adebanjo claimed that among the present batch of presidential aspirants, only Peter Obi can rule freely in an interview with Yoruba Gbode, an online radio program.

The Afenifere leader also claimed that Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate in 2015, had sold Buhari to Nigerians in order to further his own self-interest, saying that Tinubu “will just offer continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.”

He said;

“It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

“We know Peter Obi very well , that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.

“Easterners are also Nigerians , they deserve to rule.”

An anonymous user wrote; God bless you sir, for speaking the truth against all odds.

One Henry wrote; Brilliant Sir, the Power Sector, Security, Refinery and Economy were key to convincing us to Vote for him in 2015. In the Power Sector, he did not only fail woefully but increased the Price of diesel so that Manufacturers and Transporters will pack-up. In the Security Sector, more Nigerians have been Killed, Kidnapped or maimed since the Nigeria Civil War. Even the inept and clueless Jonathan Goodluck has a better report Card than Buhari in Security. In the Refinery Repairs – we are not only importing products but rather he has just increased the price of Petrol to 200 Naira as Salah Celebration Present to Nigerians without notifying us. In the Economy, the US-Dollar today is exchanging for 620 Naira. So Buhari remains the Biggest failure since the Amalgamation of the Northern and Southern protectorate by Lord Lugard.

