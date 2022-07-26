Home NEWS Peter Obi sends message to Osinbajo after discharge from hospital
Peter Obi sends message to Osinbajo after discharge from hospital

by News
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi on Tuesday reacted to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s discharge from hospital after his surgery.

Obi prayed for Osinbajo’s quick recovery after his successful knee surgery.

In a series of tweets, the LP presidential candidate said Nigerian leaders must restore confidence in the country’s healthcare.

Obi wrote: “My prayers & thoughts are with my dear elder brother, @ProfOsinbajo, as he is discharged from the hospital after his successful surgical operation. I sincerely wish him a quick and full recovery.

“His choice of following through with the medical rehabilitation process in Nigeria is commendable. As Nigerian leaders, we must restore confidence in our healthcare delivery institutions by patronising and investing robustly in them. – PO”

A few days ago, Osinbajo was discharged from the hospital, after successful knee surgery in Lagos State.

