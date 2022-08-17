peter-obi,-ortom,-duke,-others-meet-wike-in-rivers

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has again visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his private residence as the 2023 elections draw closer.

This time, the former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State among other top politicians and statesmen in the South-South region were also at the meeting.

After the closed-door meeting which reportedly took place at about 12 am on Tuesday, the guests were seen smiling in a photograph taken in front of the governor’s private residence along Ada George road in Port Harcourt.

The Guardian gathered that the lasted for a few hours but the details of the meeting were not disclosed to newsmen.

However, the Special Assistant on Media to Governor Wike, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed to The Guardian that Obi visited the Governor’s private residence.

He said, “Obi visited the governor’s private residence”

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate had in June 22nd this year visited the governor and had a closed-door meeting.

Residents and social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the growing political bond between Wike and Obi as the photographs of the said meeting are currently going viral, describing it as a good development.

Obi’s visit is coming amidst thickened crisis between Governor Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar following the outcome of the party’s presidential election and his choice of Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate.

The fallout between Atiku and Wike has continued to gain momentum despite the peace initiative by the party Board of Trustees and other chieftains.

