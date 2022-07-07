peter-obi:-nnamdi-kanu’s-lawyer-fires-back-at-kwankwaso-over-anti-igbo-comment

Aloy Ejimakor, a Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has criticized Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate over his anti-Igbo comment.

Kwankwaso had said Igbos are good in business but are backwards politically.

The former Kano State governor had made the comment in Gombe State while dismissing the possibility of becoming the running mate to the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Condemning his comment, Ejimakor wondered why the Southeast ranks top in West African Examination Council, WAEC, examination and JAMB, while the North is the lowest.

In a tweet, Ejimakor wrote: “According to Kwankwaso, the North is the grandmaster in politics & Southeast is a learner.

“Why then is SE highest in WAEC, JAMB & Human Development Index while the North is lowest?

“And why did these indices improve in the North under OBJ & GEJ but plummeted under GMB?”