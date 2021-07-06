Home NEWS Peter Obi mobbed in Abuja
NEWSNews Africa

Peter Obi mobbed in Abuja

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
peter-obi-mobbed-in-abuja

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi was mobbed by worshippers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu in Abuja.

The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election attended the 25th ordination anniversary of Rev. Fr. Uche Umechikelu.

Obi had sneaked into the worship centre, regarded as the biggest Catholic church in Abuja Archdiocese, for the mass.

In attendance were Emeritus Archbishop, Cardinal John Oneyekan, Auxiliary Bishop, Rev. Dr. Anselm Umoren, and over two dozen priests.

Obi refused the entreaties to move to the front row, noting that he was in a church not a social or political gathering.

The former bank chief was eventually recognized amid yell of ‘Okwute’ (Rock). In March 2014, Obi was crowned Okwute Ndigbo by HRM Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe.

As bishops, priests and the celebrant took photos, the politician was asked to join. He was mobbed by admirers who wanted to have a chat and take photos.

In his remarks, Obi enjoined the clergymen to pray for all politicians in Nigeria “to understand the situation and move in the right direction”.

Seek foreign help, Nigeria becoming failed state – Peter Obi tells Buhari

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Alleged Fraud: Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde Arraigned, Remanded In...

Philippines Retrieves Crashed Military Plane’s Black Boxes

UK Court Quashes 1972 Robbery Convictions Of Three...

Nine Jailed In First Togo Pirate Trial

Five Jailed In ‘Horrific’ German Child Abuse Case

S.Africa Police Won’t Arrest Zuma Until Legal Challenge...

Igboho: No Law Allows Arrest At Dead Of...

Indonesia Imports Oxygen As Hospitals Battered By COVID-19

Address lopsidedness in NDDC board – HURIWA tells...

2021 world passports: Japan retains lead, Nigeria drops...

Leave a Reply