peter-obi-mobbed-in-abuja

Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi was mobbed by worshippers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu in Abuja.

The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election attended the 25th ordination anniversary of Rev. Fr. Uche Umechikelu.

Obi had sneaked into the worship centre, regarded as the biggest Catholic church in Abuja Archdiocese, for the mass.

In attendance were Emeritus Archbishop, Cardinal John Oneyekan, Auxiliary Bishop, Rev. Dr. Anselm Umoren, and over two dozen priests.

Obi refused the entreaties to move to the front row, noting that he was in a church not a social or political gathering.

The former bank chief was eventually recognized amid yell of ‘Okwute’ (Rock). In March 2014, Obi was crowned Okwute Ndigbo by HRM Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe.

As bishops, priests and the celebrant took photos, the politician was asked to join. He was mobbed by admirers who wanted to have a chat and take photos.

In his remarks, Obi enjoined the clergymen to pray for all politicians in Nigeria “to understand the situation and move in the right direction”.

