peter-obi-kicks-as-supporter-prints-his-image-on-praying-mat

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has faulted his supporters for printing his name on a praying mat.

Peter Obi in a tweet on his Twitter page said the action was misguided and did not emanate from his campaign team.

Campaign materials with images of Peter Obi have also been making the rounds since he emerged as the presidential candidate of LP.

However, Obi on Friday maintained that he respects the Muslim faith and is not in support of the action.

”The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.

”We will never mock any faith, ethnicity, or gender. We are one Nigeria,” he tweeted.

