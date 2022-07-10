Home NEWS Peter Obi identifies ‘supporters’ attacking other candidates on social media
NEWSNews Africa

Peter Obi identifies ‘supporters’ attacking other candidates on social media

by News
0 views
peter-obi-identifies-‘supporters’-attacking-other-candidates-on-social-media

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has clarified that those disguised as his supporters, attacking other candidates, particularly on social media, are from the camp of his opponents.

bioreports reports that the purported supporters of Obi have several times, been accused of being violent on social media, attacking anyone who speaks against the former Anambra State Governor.

But speaking with BBC Pidgin on Sunday, Mr Obi declared that they are not his supporters, stressing that the ‘Obi-dients’ have been infiltrated by the opponents.

He said, “Those people are not actually my supporters. It is an infiltration by opponents claiming to be my supporters or supporters of Labour Party.

“But let me assure you that I am running this election as a Nigerian. I don’t want people to vote for me because I’m from the South-East.

“I want them to vote for me because I’m a Nigerian who has the competence to mobilize Nigerian people into turning around of our country. I’m a committed Nigerian. I believe in Nigeria”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

11-year-old boy kidnapped in Anambra church during mass

Ernest Joe not our member – Labour Party...

EPL: Real reason Man Utd haven’t completed Eriksen...

Youths in school uniform snatch phones in Yola

Your incompetence is nauseating – Fani-Kayode replies Military

Transfer: Arsenal in shock move to sign Chelsea’s...

Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for restoration of peace – Dogara...

EPL: They’re inexperienced, make too many mistakes –...

EPL: Raheem Sterling undergoes Chelsea medicals

“Nigerians display external religiosity without fear of God”...

Leave a Reply