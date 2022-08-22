Home NEWS Peter Obi identifies areas Nigeria must tackle for greater economy
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has identified “important” areas Nigeria must tackle “aggressively” for a greater economy.

According to Obi, investment in intangible assets such as education and power are critical for an economic renaissance.

The former Anambra State governor stated this on Monday at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Eko Hotels, Lagos.

Obi said, “What we need to do is the two most intangible assets: security; and law and order.

“Provide a conducive environment to attract investors, then education and power. The economy is driven by these intangible assets.”

The conference with the theme ‘Bold Transitions’ began today and will run until Aug. 26.

Obi spoke on a panel alongside Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; amongst others.

