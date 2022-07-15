The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has said Peter Obi can only become President in Igboland, not in Nigeria.

Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, said this in an interview on Channels TV Politics Today programme on Friday, July 15.

According to him, Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of Labour Party, lacks the structure, competency and capacity to govern Nigerian in its entirety.

His words,

“The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has no political base and structure to win the next coming election in 2023. As far as i am concerned he’s politically structureless with little or no experience to lead this country.”

“Nigeria requires a technocrat and a sound Administrator who will continue from where President Muhammadu Buhari stopped not someone who will come to take us back in the era of PDP. Nigerians don’t want that.

“Our Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right person needed for this position in a time like this. He’s a unifier, an Administrator, a technocrat name it. That is why Nigerians both old and young are rallying round him to ensure that he wins the forth coming election.

“Presidential position is not for the unprepared neither is it an all comers affairs. Peter Obi can only become a President in Igboland but definitely not in Nigeria. Nigeria is too big for him to handle. He has no leadership ideology nor experiences like President Muhammadu and our incoming President in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”