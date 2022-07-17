peter-obi,-baba-ahmed-meet-obasanjo

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed met former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday.

The former Anambra governor and ex-House of Representatives member are vying for the presidency under the Labour Party (LP).

Obasanjo received the 2023 candidates at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Also present was the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, a social justice activist.

Obi’s ally and a former United Nations official, Oseloka Obaze shared photos of the meeting on social media.

Obaze was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer for the 2017 Anambra governorship election.

The parley is believed to be part of Obi’s consultations ahead of the general elections next year.