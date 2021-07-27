Peter Kay: Comic announces charity return for cancer patient – BBC News

image caption Kay has been largely absent from the public eye in recent years

Comedian Peter Kay is to return to the stage to perform two special charity shows.

Kay, who has been largely absent from the public eye in recent years, will host two live Q&As to raise funds for Laura Nuttall, who has brain cancer.

The shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale on July 30 at 9am.

Sharing Kay’s announcement, Nuttall, 20, said she was “so incredibly grateful” for his involvement.

The post from her fundraising page added: “I still can’t quite believe this is really happening!”

Nuttall was diagnosed with an aggressive type form brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018, during her first term at King’s College London, after a brain scan showed six tumours.

Rare stage appearance

The charity announcement marks a rare live date for Kay – one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary comics.

In late 2017, he cancelled all future work projects due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

image caption Kay's BBC sitcom Car Share proved a hit with viewers

He returned the year after with the finale of his BBC TV show Car Share, but has not appeared live since.

A string of “dance-a-thons” were due to be hosted by Kay at venues across the UK last year but the tour was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Kay did however make a brief return to the limelight in January – appearing on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

