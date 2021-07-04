Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor make their first official outing as a couple – WION

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have made their first official appearance together as a couple.

The couple who are rumoured to be dating looked cute in their first public appearance. The 26-year-old ‘Bridgerton’ actress and the 27-year-old ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor were having a great time in the stands at Wimbledon, where they together enjoyed a tennis match.

In the picture, the much in love couple can be seen getting cosy with arms around each other, gently kissing, smiling and laughing. The actress donned an olive green midi dress, while Pete, who wore a green jumper and trousers as well as a Wimbledon cap.