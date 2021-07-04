Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor make their relationship public at Wimbledon – USA TODAY

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are serving love at Wimbledon.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member and the “Bridgerton” star made their first public appearance as a couple in London during the sixth day of the major tournament. Davidson and Dynevor, both wearing green, were captured sharing forehead kisses, side hugs and more public displays of affection in the spectator stands.

Davidson also posted photos of himself and Dynevor on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two walking down the street with a shouting emoji followed by another post featuring him and his new love interestat the game with the caption, “love huh.”

People and Entertainment Tonight reported Davidson and Dynevor started dating earlier this year after the couple was rumored to be hanging out in Manchester, England, in March.

Davidson was previously in a high-profile relationship with Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande.

Grande, who recently married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May, and Davidson split in October 2018 after love blossomed on the set of “SNL,” when Grande was a guest on the show. The two became engaged weeks after making their relationship “Instagram Official.”

Davidson penned Bioreports Newslines about his failed relationship with the “Thank U, Next” singer in his Netflix special, “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.”

The 27-year-old comedian told the crowd he typically avoided talking about Grande, until a friend informed him of comments she made last year.

“He’s like, ‘Yo, I’ve recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction,’ ” Davidson said. “So now I just think it’s, like, fair game.”

Davidson warned the crowd not to applaud, explaining, “This isn’t a competition. She has her songs and stuff, and this is what I have.”

Contributing: Erin Jensen