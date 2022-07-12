Home NEWS Peseiro rues Super Eagles failure to qualify for Qatar 2022
NEWSNews Africa

Peseiro rues Super Eagles failure to qualify for Qatar 2022

by News
0 views
peseiro-rues-super-eagles-failure-to-qualify-for-qatar-2022

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has reflected on the team’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time African champions were pipped to the World Cup ticket by perennial rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana in March.

Peseiro’s side lost out on away-goal rule after the two-legged tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

The first leg in Cape Coast ended in a barren draw, while both teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Peseiro insisted that the Super Eagles are better than the Black Stars and ought to be one at Qatar 2022.

“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup,” Peseiro said in an interview.

“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria are better than Ghana,” he said.

The global soccer fiesta will be staged in Qatar in November.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Enugu outdoor regulator to move against politicians violating...

EPL: Chelsea identify N’Golo Kante’s replacement

Abiodun reiterates commitment to revive, complete Olokola deep...

Jailbreak: Sack everyone linked to attack, all service...

ISIS-Boko Haram must not kill Nnamdi Kanu –...

I’m hungry – Jack Wilshere reacts to appointment...

What will happen under Tinubu presidency – Adegboruwa

EPL: Manchester United identify player to sign as...

Liverpool suffer injury blow ahead of Manchester United...

July 16: Hoodlums Attack Lasun Yussuff Residence

Leave a Reply