PES happens to be called eFootball and the official promo will give you nightmares! – brytfmonline.com

For many years now, PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) has tried to compete with the different versions of FIFA, but without much success. This year’s edition revealed an impressive development, leaving in the air the possibility that FIFA 22 will have a worthy opponent in PES 2022, but it seems that this will not happen.

It was officially revealed today that PES will essentially cease to exist, just called eFootball. It was confirmed by publishing the first images of the new game through its official account on YouTube. However, it is impossible not to highlight the quality defect in this video.

When watching the trailer, we even feel that the person is doing an action Voice It’s not talking about the same game we see in the screenshots. The movements of the players are far from smooth and natural, it is possible to watch a myriad of situations in which the ball hits the “air walls” and the players glide through the air.

While in most situations players’ faces are with an impressive level of detail, in others their faces don’t look like the same people. An excellent example of this is the featured image used in the video above, which looks a lot like Messi.

eFootball is coming this fall for free and with cross-platform support

At the end of the video, Konami reveals some details about the launch of eFootball. The game will be available for most platforms:

Playstation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox X/S

Xbox One

PC (Steam)

Smartphone (Android / iOS)

The initial release (end of September) will be released only for consoles where you can play games with 9 teams:

F.C.B

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Manchester United

Arsenal

Vasco da Gama

flamingo

Sao Paulo

River Plate

Until now it has not been officially confirmed, it is likely that the full version will be released in early October for all platforms, when all teams and leagues will be merged. Furthermore, online leagues will be provided, as well as a mode similar to the popular FIFA Ultimate Team mode.

In the winter (still without further specifics about the dates), an eFootball version will be released for smartphones, with support for the console added as well, and this is the only way to be able to play cross platform With players on consoles or PC.

Some sections of eFootball will be paid for, but Konami has not yet provided detailed information on this.

