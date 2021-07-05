Personal Protective Equipment (Hospital Supplies) Market Report – Global Analysis and Forecast Model with COVID-19 Market Impacts, 2015-2020 & 2021-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Yahoo Finance

DUBLIN, July 05, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Personal Protective Equipment (Hospital Supplies) – Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The model discusses the effect of COVID -19 on the Personal Protective Equipment market for the year 2020 and beyond. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) devices are used to minimize healthcare workers exposure to infectious agents and to maintain sterile environments when providing treatments to patients. PPE are required when performing procedures on a patient, or when there is high risk of disease transmission.

In the event of pandemic such as COVID-19, the usage of PPE device is very crucial to prevent the spread of infection for both healthcare workers and patients.

Each of the covered 39 country’s color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model are

Currently marketed Personal Protective Equipment and evolving competitive landscape

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Personal Protective Equipment market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Personal Protective Equipment market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Personal Protective Equipment market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

The model will enable you to

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Personal Protective Equipment.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Personal Protective Equipment market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Personal Protective Equipment market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Personal Protective Equipment market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned

Medline Industries Inc

Cardinal Health Inc

Henry Schein Inc

Owens & Minor Inc

3M Co

Investor AB

Ansell Limited

Tidi Products LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8432

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005112/en/

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900