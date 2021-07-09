Personal 3D Printers Market to Reach $5.44 Bn, Globally, By 2030 at 13.50% CAGR: Allied Market Research – PRNewswire

PORTLAND, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Personal 3D Printers Market By Type (Hardware, Software, and Services), Material (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Resins, and Other), Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Continuous liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective Deposition Lamination, Multi Jet Fusion, Polyjet, Selective Laser Melting (SLM), and Others), Form (Filament, Powder, and Liquids), Additive Manufacturing Process (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Photopolymerisation, Material Jetting, and Sheet Lamination), and Application (Education, Entertainment, Photography, Architecture, Fashion & Jewelry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” According to the report, the global personal 3D printers industry was estimated at $1.69 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $5.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.50% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 197 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/200

Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities

Increase in demand for 3D printing in the dental industry and rise in government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology drive the growth of the global personal 3D printers market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labor impedes the growth to some extent. However, growing adoption of 3D printers in several industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



COVID-19 Scenario

Disrupted production processes gave way to shortage of raw materials needed to manufacture personal 3D printers. Also, there was a sharp decline in demand for 3D printers from industries such as entertainment, education, photography etc.

Also, reduction in various capital budgets and delay in planned projects in various industries hampered the market growth, especially during the first phase of the lockdown.

However, the global situation is being ameliorated slowly and steadily, and the market is projected to recoup soon.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/200?reqfor=covid

The Hardware Segment to Dominate by 2030

Based on type, the hardware segment contributed to more than half of the global personal 3D printers market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain the lion’s share by the end of 2030. The hardware sector for 3D printing is evolving rapidly, as companies are constantly improving on the available systems and developing new hardware solutions. The software segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.20% during the forecast period. This is because 3D printing software is one of the most scalable, efficient, and consistent software and it plays a key role in almost every process of manufacturing.

The Plastics Segment to Maintain the Dominant Share

Based on materials, the plastics segment held more than one-third of the global personal 3D printers market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. Growing environmental concern has led to increase in use of plastics derived from renewable materials such as Polylactic Acid (PLA). Due to their low cost, ease of manufacture, versatility and water resistance, plastics are used in a multitude of products and sectors. Simultaneously, the metals segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.50% from 2021 to 2030. Factor such as increasing print speed and technological advancements in several industries propel the segment growth.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/200

North America Garnered the Major Share in 2020-

Based on region, North America generated the highest share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global personal 3D printers market, owing to surge in initiatives of the American governments for the development of 3D printing and funding for R&D in this province. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.50% from 2021 to 2030, due to growth in applications of additive printing in medical, entertainment, fashion & jewelry, and other industries.

Key Players in the Industry

EnvisionTEC GmbH ( Germany )

) EOS GmbH ( Germany )

) GE Additive (U.S.)

Glowforge Inc. (U.S.)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

Optomec Inc. (U.S.)

Prodways Group ( France )

) SLM Solutions Group AG ( Germany )

) The ExOne Company (U.S.)

Stratasys Ltd. ( Israel )

Access AVENUE – A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world’s largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports

Digital Printing Market

Printed Electronics Market

4D Printing Market

North America 3D Printing Market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount

Digital Holography Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electro photographic Printing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research