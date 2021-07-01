Persona 4 Golden has now sold over a million copies on PC – Rock Paper Shotgun

Ever since its surprise launch on Persona 4 Golden on PC last summer, there’s been a decent amount of chatter about PC versions of other Atlus games. Sega have said that the port’s success on PC had them considering more PC ports in general and they’ve now attached a recent number as context for that consideration. P4 Golden has now sold over a million copies on Steam, Atlus say, which sure does seem decent for the port of a game from 2008.

Atlus announced the milestone number on Twitter today, though that’s really about all they had to share, aside from a reminder that P4 Golden is currently discounted for the Steam Summer Sale.

If wrapping your noggin around sales figures isn’t your strongsuit any more than it is mine, here are a couple to measure against. Atlus announced a total of 1.3 million sales for Persona 5 Strikers in April, which seems to be across all platforms since its launch in February 2020. Another Sega studio, Ryu Ga Gotoku, recently announced that they’d passed the one million sales mark for their PlayStation exclusive Yakuza series spinoff Judgement, which launched initially in December 2018.

<br />

There’s only so much to be done with apples and oranges, but the timelines to to similar figures do maybe help to illustrate why Sega are keen to push for more PC ports. They said just last month that they want future Atlus games to release worldwide, on multiple platforms, at launch.

That will certainly be welcome around these parts, I imagine. RPS’s Persona 4 Golden review calls it “a JRPG classic newly brought to PC, with all its peculiar magic intact in spite, and sometimes because of, the bareness of its port.”

Persona 5 Strikers has also since hit PC (as has Atlus’s Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster), though it’s got exactly eight more letters than the Persona game I gather most folks really want to see make the jump.

Indeed, Ed says it’s about time we got Persona 5 on PC. With a few Atlus game ports under their belt, and some sales figures to celebrate, I imagine Sega might be saying the same thing right about now.