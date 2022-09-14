Pepkor IT partners with Google Cloud to enhance shoppers’ experience in southern Africa

Google Cloud has announced a partnership with Pepkor IT, a division of Pepkor Group, to leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics solutions to transform Pepkor IT’s in-house logistical processes.

According to a statement seen by TechCabal, Pepkor IT will utilise Google Cloud’s BigQuery, Cloud Dataflow, and Data Studio to inform its business processes and decisions.

Google Cloud further claims that its solutions have helped Pepkor IT address stock replenishment at stores more effectively, saving up to 80 hours of work per month and increasing staff productivity by 50%.

Additionally, Pepkor IT’s strategic decision-making reports which used to take up to three hours per report can now be generated in two minutes. Stock calculation reports that used to take up to 300 hours to produce one report can now be done in five minutes.

“With Pepkor running its data workloads on Google Cloud’s innovative data analytics solutions, stores are being stocked quicker, deliveries are going out on time, and shoppers are buying a product at a much more affordable price. Our collaboration with Pepkor is a great example of the power of data to make businesses more efficient, ultimately improving the customer experience,” said Niral Patel, director of Google Cloud Africa.

Pepkor IT also deployed Google Workspace to digitize the manual processes for work requests coming in from its 5,400 retail stores in the region, reducing the process flow from 15 days to 3 days.

Speaking on the partnership, Gabrie Gouws, chief information officer of Pepkor IT stated: “Pepkor IT is using Google Cloud to enrich lives through innovation. Our Big Data landscape consists of a much broader and deeper set of data than ever before. We process huge volumes of data at the speed of light. The environment enables our business partners to do any type of analytics so that they can make better and faster decisions.”

