Pep Guardiola compares Lionel Messi & Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland was in superb form for Manchester City as they smashed Manchester United 6-3 on Sunday.

Haaland scored three and assisted two goals for the Sky Blues.

The Norwegian has now scored hat-tricks in three of his eight league games for Man City, with the quickest player to three PL hat-tricks previously Michael Owen in 43 games.

Haaland is also now on 14 league goals for the campaign, just nine away from last season’s Golden Boot winner.

Now, post-match, Guardiola was asked about Lionel Messi and Haaland.

The reporter asked: “He is different player but when you had Leo Messi, you always expected him to go out and score every game, do you feel that about Erling Haaland?”

To which Pep replied: “Yeah definitely Erling needs maybe all his mates you know to do it but when he arrives unbelievable. Messi had ability to for himself to do it.”

Elsewhere, Guardiola had this to say on his new no.9:

“I say it many times and I will say again – what Erling is doing he did in Norway, Austria and Germany,” said Pep.

“The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn’t teach him.

“He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that.”

Pep was also asked if Haaland is the best striker he has managed. He replied: “I have had incredible centre-forwards in my career.

“What I like was in the last period of the game, he was involved. I want him to be involved.

“He became a player to score goals, but I want him in contact with the ball.

“I like him being part of those situations.”

