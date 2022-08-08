people-will-keep-calling-him-for-something-or-other:-pm-at-vice-president-m-venkaiah-naidu’s-farewell

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as far as he knew outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah

Naidu

, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

Addressing an event at the

Parliament

House complex organised by members of Parliament to bid farewell to Naidu, he said a collection of good words was in order to carry forward the legacy of Naidu who has all along propagated the use of the mother tongue in the

Upper House

and outside.

PM Modi

said Naidu has the unique distinction of holding both the

Urban Development and Rural Development

portfolios in the central government.

He said perhaps Naidu is the only person who was a member of

Rajya Sabha

to become its chairperson.

