Ace Nigerian beatmaker, Don Jazzy, has addressed people who mock him for featuring in online comedy skits.

According to the Mavin record boss, those who tease him about his participation are ignorant.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the legendary music producer said, “I see a lot of ignorant comments like ‘don jazzy, na ordinary skit him dey do now’. I see how some people’s shallow brains won’t let them rate or respect these hardworking skit makers. I laugh at those types of people cos that’s how they carry last.

“Na ordinary skit @mrmacaroni1 take put @obi_cubana and me and Poco Lee in one skit. Now na ordinary skit @viperthewiper_ don take feature @davido inside skit and they even used a jet.

“I have been around these guys enough to let you guys know that the amount of hard work these guys put in their ‘just skit’ is out of this world.”(sic)